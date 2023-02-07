BMW GROUP CAREERS IN FEBRUARY

At the BMW Group, everything starts with passion. It turns a profession into a vocation. It drives us to keep reinventing mobility and bring innovative ideas onto the roads. Enthusiasm for joint projects turns a team into a strong unit where every opinion is valued. It is only when expertise, highly professional processes and enjoyment of work unite that we can shape the future together.

LAUNCH CONTROL SPECIALIST

Knowing the destination isn´t enough, you need to know to get there. Build up your own networks, exploit new ideas, consistently take the initiative. Inspire other people with your enthusiasm. That´s the only way to give ideas the power that allows them to become true innovations. We want to keep driving towards the future, so our team is currently seeking Launch Control Specialists.

In this position you will be responsible for scheduling, specification tracking and processing of launch related cars. Furthermore, you will be steering projects and cross functional teams related to ramp up and change management processes. You will take part at project meetings, production circles, organize all relevant changes with plant partners and report them to the production circle. In order to involve you in the processes you will be perfectly trained and qualified. You become a part of the international team of launch specialists.

What awaits you?

Directing and coordinating all activities within Plant Debrecen related to the vehicle bill of material for the daily production: data setups, validations, engineering crosschecks, demand calculations, supplier steering, change management and production information.

Steering of projects and cross-functional teams.

Managing changes and coordinating of overall project activities.

Developing structures / processes and supporting development of solutions to achieve overall plant and project targets.

Managing hard- and software updates with data checks, validations and system integration of the components.

Validating and confirming vehicle content.

Scheduling, tracking and processing of pre series cars.

What should you bring along?

Bachelor´s Degree in Engineering or Supply Chain, 3-4 years of relevant labor experience would be helpful.

Experience in automotive industry and in mass production is appreciated.

Experience in leading teams and taking responsibility.

Strong teamwork and communication skills.

Open mindset and willingness to learn.

Self-confident attitude.

High level of proven fluent English skills in speaking and writing. Hungarian language knowledge would be an advantage just as additional German.

If you are self-motivated with an ability to work independently whilst also being an effective team player with strong communication skills, then please apply today!

Employment Type

Full time employment.

Please kindly be aware that we can only consider applications in English.

A letter of reference or LinkedIn recommendations attached to your candidate profile would be much appreciated.

BIG TEST STAND PLANNER - E/E TESTING (F/M/X)

Knowing the destination isn´t enough, you need to know to get there. Build up your own networks, exploit new ideas, consistently take the initiative. Inspire other people with your enthusiasm. That´s the only way to give ideas the power that allows them to become true innovations. We want to keep driving towards the future, so our team is currently seeking Big Test Stand Planner - E/E testing (f/m/x) at BMW Group Plant Debrecen.

You will work as a Big Test Stand Planner in assembly with the scope of the total vehicle integration and commissioning specifically of electronic components.

You will work as a Big Test Stand Planner in assembly with the scope of the total vehicle integration and commissioning specifically of electronic components.

What awaits you?

Being responsible for the planning, coordination and realization of E/E testing and commissioning processes in combination with the related IT systems for current and future vehicle projects.

Responsible for the commissioning and testing process of powertrain (electric/ electronic) and chassis components in the total vehicle within the assembly line and end of line testing (Wheel alignment, Headlight aiming, Rolling road, Brake test, automated driver assistance systems).

Developing continuously the test system and testing equipment based on the vehicle specific requirements. This includes software and hardware commissioning and updates.

Making an efficient E/E total vehicle process integration into the plant for current and future models based on the specific assembly premises (VPS principles, technical reference system, minimizing test stand costs, minimizing processing time, optimizing quality).

Working on the further development of processes for the total vehicle commissioning and testing of powertrain (electric/electronic) and chassis components and where appropriate, the requisition or further development of related end of line test rigs.

Being the first point of contact for assembly partners, central planners and suppliers of the test rigs in the plant and acting as an interface between the local assembly and central planning teams.

Being responsible for the availability and capability of rigs and rollers in the production process and in cooperation with assembly and maintenance partners and leading the problem management.

What should you bring along?

Successfully completed studies in engineering sciences with a focus on electrical engineering, vehicle technology, mechatronics or a comparable qualification - experience in the realization of test and commissioning systems desirable.

Professional automotive experience.

Experience in automotive electrical systems analysis.

Quality methods (e.g. FMEA, Risk management).

Strong teamwork and communication skills.

Open mindset and willingness to learn.

High level of proven fluent English skills in speaking and writing. Hungarian language knowledge would be an advantage just as additional German.

If you are self-motivated with an ability to work independently whilst also being an effective team player with strong communication skills, then please apply today!

Employment Type

Full time employment.

Please kindly be aware that we can only consider applications in English.

A letter of reference or LinkedIn recommendations attached to your candidate profile would be much appreciated.

We at BMW value an objective and fair selection process which is the reason why we are including various selection tools like an online assessment in our selection process. Please be aware that you will receive an email invitation for an online assessment by our partner ELIGO as soon as you have applied for this position. You have 7 days to complete the assessment to be considered for the posted job.

PROCESS PLANNER - E/E TESTING (F/M/X)

Knowing the destination isn´t enough, you need to know to get there. Build up your own networks, exploit new ideas, consistently take the initiative. Inspire other people with your enthusiasm. That´s the only way to give ideas the power that allows them to become true innovations. We want to keep driving towards the future, so our team is currently seeking Process Planner - E/E testing (f/m/x) at BMW Group Plant Debrecen.

You will work as a Process Planner in assembly with the scope of the total vehicle integration and commissioning specifically of electronic components.

You will work as a Process Planner in assembly with the scope of the total vehicle integration and commissioning specifically of electronic components.

What awaits you?

Planning, coordinating and realizing E/E testing and commissioning processes in combination with the related IT systems for current and future vehicle projects.

Consulting about the testing and commissioning methods with central process planning groups regarding the E/E process. Specifying equipment and software and maintaining it for the complete life cycle.

Developing standards regarding testing und commissioning processes and equipment together with teams from different resorts and other plants. Applying these and pursuing the measures to improve the efficiency.

Integrating the E/E total vehicle processes into the plant for current and future models based on assembly premises (VPS principles, technical reference system, minimizing test stand costs, minimizing processing time, optimizing quality).

Developing the processes for the commissioning and testing of E/E content in BMW vehicles.

Being responsible for the availability and capability of E/E test stands in the production process and in cooperation with assembly. Being the first point of contact for assembly partners, central planners and suppliers of the test stands in the plant and he leads the change and problem management.

Acting as an interface between the local assembly and central planning teams.

What should you bring along?

Successfully completed studies in engineering sciences with a focus on electrical engineering, vehicle technology, Computer Sciences, mechatronics or a comparable qualification - experience in the realization of test and commissioning systems desirable.

Professional automotive experience.

Experience in automotive electrical systems analysis.

Knowledge in the vehicle electronics including bus communication.

Strong teamwork and communication skills.

Open mindset and willingness to learn.

High level of proven fluent English skills in speaking and writing. Hungarian language knowledge would be an advantage just as additional German.

If you are self-motivated with an ability to work independently whilst also being an effective team player with strong communication skills, then please apply today!

Employment Type

Full time employment.

Please kindly be aware that we can only consider applications in English.

A letter of reference or LinkedIn recommendations attached to your candidate profile would be much appreciated.

We at BMW value an objective and fair selection process which is the reason why we are including various selection tools like an online assessment in our selection process. Please be aware that you will receive an email invitation for an online assessment by our partner ELIGO as soon as you have applied for this position. You have 7 days to complete the assessment to be considered for the posted job.

QUALITY SPECIALIST DRIVETRAIN & DRIVING DYNAMICS (F/M/X)

Knowing the destination isn´t enough, you need to know how to get there. Build up your own networks, exploit new ideas, consistently take the initiative. Inspire other people with your enthusiasm. That´s the only way to give ideas the power that allows them to become true innovations. We want to keep driving towards the future, so our team is currently seeking Quality Specialists Drivetrain& Driving Dynamics at BMW Group Plant Debrecen.

As a Quality Specialists Drivetrain & Driving Dynamics you will be responsible for planning validation scopes, conducting the respective testing directly at the vehicles, analyzing defects, reporting them as well as verifying problem solutions.

Following the recruitment phase you will play a key role in launching and supporting the “new class” of BMW vehicles.

What awaits you?

Validating and testing of drivetrain and chassis systems and the related electrical/ electronical systems ensuring good drivability of the vehicles.

Conducting testing on test tracks / roads inside and outside the plant.

Analyzing problems using state of the art logging tools for both, product and process problems in series and pre series projects.

Providing technical and specialized guidance to internal and external customers.

Collaborating with development departments ensuring fast problem solving.

What should you bring along?

Master or Bachelor degree in Computer Science, Engineering (Electrical/ Mechatronic).

+ 4 years of experience in driving dynamics evaluation, development of chassis/ drivetrain systems, chassis electronics systems.

Experience in automotive testing. Analysis methods on car bus systems is desired.

Driving License required, additional Driver training preferred.

Quality Methods (FMEA, Risk Management etc.)

Analysis methods on complex electric/ electronical systems.

Fluent English in speaking and writing, Hungarian language knowledge would be an advantage just as additional German.

If you are self-motivated with an ability to work independently whilst also being an effective team player with strong communication skills, then please apply today!

Employment Type

Full time employment.

Please kindly be aware that we can only consider applications in English.

A letter of reference or LinkedIn recommendations attached to your candidate profile would be much appreciated.

QUALITY SPECIALIST ELECTRIC / ELECTRONICS (M/F/X)

Knowing the destination isn´t enough, you need to know how to get there. Build up your own networks, exploit new ideas, consistently take the initiative. Inspire other people with your enthusiasm. That´s the only way to give ideas the power that allows them to become true innovations. We want to keep driving towards the future, so our team is currently seeking Quality Specialists Electric / Electronics at BMW Group Plant Debrecen.

As a Quality Specialist Electric/ Electronics you will be responsible for planning validation activities, conducting the respective testing directly at the vehicles, analyzing and reporting defects, as well as verifying problem solutions together with the engineering team.

We are seeking both experienced professionals and motivated new talents for the following areas of responsibility.

Infotainment and Communication Systems incl. Digital Products & Services

The latest generation of Electrical Powertrain Systems

Driving Assistance Systems

Body-, Basic- and Safety Systems

You will play a key role in launching and supporting the “New Class” models of BMW vehicles.

What awaits you?

Conducting functional testing (static and dynamic) of electric / electronic systems and components (ECU) of the vehicle including both system and customer functions.

Analysing problems using state of the art logging tools for both product and process problems in series and pre series projects.

Conducting vehicle intensive testing ensuring the quality of pre series and series software.

Providing technical and specialized guidance to internal and external customers.

Working in close collaboration with other plants and engineering team ensuring fast problem solving.

What should you bring along?

Master or Bachelor degree in information technology, engineering (electrical / mechatronics) or similar technical discipline.

Young professionals: enthusiasm for the automotive industry / first experience in the automotive E/E environment. Experienced Professionals: 5 years+ in the automotive industry, with a focus on development, testing and problem analysis tasks.

Good understanding of quality methods (FMEA, Risk Management etc.).

Analysis methods on complex electric/ electronical systems.

Fluent English in speaking and writing, Hungarian or German language knowledge would be an advantage.

Driving License required, additional Driver training preferred.

If you are self-motivated with an ability to work independently whilst also being an effective team player with strong communication skills, then please apply today!

Employment Type

Full time employment.

Please kindly be aware that we can only consider applications in English.

A letter of reference or LinkedIn recommendations attached to your candidate profile would be much appreciated.