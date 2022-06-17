CAREER WITH THE BMW GROUP

Címkék: állás állásajánlat autógyár autógyártás BMW car debrecen mérnöki állás

If you’re passionate about changing the way the world moves for good then there’s never been a more exciting time to be part of the BMW Group.

METROLOGY COORDINATOR (F/M/X)

Our goal is to deliver sheer driving pleasure to our BMW customer. This implements a wide range of quality process, ensuring the highest standards. Controlling this Quality processes is a key factor for daily business and everyone’s goal. Our customers happiness is the result of each single associate working within this quality processes. Therefore, we value the passion and commitment of our quality experts and their attention to the details so highly, ensuring the quality of every single part and the complete assembled car.

As Metrology Coordinator, you will be in charge setting up the metrology processes and equipment for painted body (process chain press-shop, body shop, and paint shop) based on the BMW Group measurement strategy and painted body reference system to ensure geometrical quality targets for the customer as also internal process partners.

What awaits you?

Setting up the geometry control processes in the design-phase as well as control and steering the dimensional quality during the production-phase.

Monitoring and detecting deviations in the processes, supporting to set up measures in the work organization and quality-loops to fulfill a sustainable problem-solving process.

Managing, instructing and assigning tasks to your team members and create enthusiasm for target fulfillment through emotional vision.

Determining the training requirements, training, prepare the training course planning for your area and assess the effectiveness.

Collaborating with central team in setting-up the geometry control processes. Implementing the process in collaboration with colleagues of the production system painted body at BMW Group Plant Debrecen.

What you should bring along?

Engineering degree in Industrial, Mechanical, Quality, Calibration / Metrology Engineering, or related field of study.

Minimum 5 years of experience in similar positions in the Automotive Industry.

Relevant experience in planning and managing complex projects, process capability and SPC, Lean 6 Sigma knowledge.

Good communication, teamwork, problem solving and leadership skills.

Hungarian and English working proficiency is required. German proficiency would be an advantage.

Willingness to travel and perform majority of the BMW Group qualification program abroad during the 18 month of employment.

Employment type.

Full-time employment

Please kindly be aware that we can only consider applications in English.

A letter of reference or LinkedIn recommendations attached to your candidate profile would be much appreciated.

SENIOR SPECIALIST FACILITY MANAGEMENT (F/M/X)

Success is all about teamwork. Of course, our opinions sometimes differ about the best way to implement our innovations. But in the end, the best solution will always win when we all pull together. Creating ground-breaking technologies: that's what drives us. We want to keep steering towards the future, so our team in BMW Group Plant Debrecen is currently seeking a Senior Specialist Facility Management. Your knowledge, your quality consciousness, your passion and your personality - that‘s what matters to us.

Your role will be essential ensuring buildings and properties operations and accomplishing important goals and as such, you will be taking on challenging tasks and reach exciting milestones.

What awaits you?

Ensuring buildings and properties operations within the scope of Facility Management.

Steering the Facility Management service providers, monitoring their performance, requesting contractual services and initiating contractual service adjustments.

Carrying out regular technical condition assessments of the buildings and deriving maintenance measures, considering cost-benefit aspects.

Driving continuous operational and technical optimization of the buildings, ensuring an appropriate appearance and proposing suitable measures.

Budget planning and evaluation for all necessary maintenance measures and service provider costs.

Incorporating economic, technical and sustainable requirements for a construction project from an operational - like technical, infrastructural, etc. – perspective in the early project phase and ensuring proper technical commissioning, acceptance and takeover.

What you should bring along?

Building Service and Process Engineering university degree and minimum 5 years of relevant professional experience in industrial facility management.

Project management with strong presentation and communication skills.

Customer centric and problem solving attitude, proactivity and ability to make decisions relying on technical competence.

Highly committed and resilient team player with a pragmatic focus on results and high quality working standards.

Very good IT skills in the relevant systems/applications (including SAP RE-FX, SAP Proton, BIM, CAFM Systems, Microsoft Office).

Intermediate English and Hungarian both written and spoken, German language is an advantage.

