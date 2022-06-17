CAREER WITH THE BMW GROUP
2022. június 17., péntek, 12:00
Címkék: állás állásajánlat autógyár autógyártás BMW car debrecen mérnöki állás
If you’re passionate about changing the way the world moves for good then there’s never been a more exciting time to be part of the BMW Group.
METROLOGY COORDINATOR (F/M/X)
Our goal is to deliver sheer driving pleasure to our BMW customer. This implements a wide range of quality process, ensuring the highest standards. Controlling this Quality processes is a key factor for daily business and everyone’s goal. Our customers happiness is the result of each single associate working within this quality processes. Therefore, we value the passion and commitment of our quality experts and their attention to the details so highly, ensuring the quality of every single part and the complete assembled car.
As Metrology Coordinator, you will be in charge setting up the metrology processes and equipment for painted body (process chain press-shop, body shop, and paint shop) based on the BMW Group measurement strategy and painted body reference system to ensure geometrical quality targets for the customer as also internal process partners.
What awaits you?
-
Setting up the geometry control processes in the design-phase as well as control and steering the dimensional quality during the production-phase.
-
Monitoring and detecting deviations in the processes, supporting to set up measures in the work organization and quality-loops to fulfill a sustainable problem-solving process.
-
Managing, instructing and assigning tasks to your team members and create enthusiasm for target fulfillment through emotional vision.
-
Determining the training requirements, training, prepare the training course planning for your area and assess the effectiveness.
-
Collaborating with central team in setting-up the geometry control processes. Implementing the process in collaboration with colleagues of the production system painted body at BMW Group Plant Debrecen.
What you should bring along?
-
Engineering degree in Industrial, Mechanical, Quality, Calibration / Metrology Engineering, or related field of study.
-
Minimum 5 years of experience in similar positions in the Automotive Industry.
-
Relevant experience in planning and managing complex projects, process capability and SPC, Lean 6 Sigma knowledge.
-
Good communication, teamwork, problem solving and leadership skills.
-
Hungarian and English working proficiency is required. German proficiency would be an advantage.
-
Willingness to travel and perform majority of the BMW Group qualification program abroad during the 18 month of employment.
Employment type.
Full-time employment
Please kindly be aware that we can only consider applications in English.
A letter of reference or LinkedIn recommendations attached to your candidate profile would be much appreciated.
SENIOR SPECIALIST FACILITY MANAGEMENT (F/M/X)
Success is all about teamwork. Of course, our opinions sometimes differ about the best way to implement our innovations. But in the end, the best solution will always win when we all pull together. Creating ground-breaking technologies: that's what drives us. We want to keep steering towards the future, so our team in BMW Group Plant Debrecen is currently seeking a Senior Specialist Facility Management. Your knowledge, your quality consciousness, your passion and your personality - that‘s what matters to us.
Your role will be essential ensuring buildings and properties operations and accomplishing important goals and as such, you will be taking on challenging tasks and reach exciting milestones.
What awaits you?
-
Ensuring buildings and properties operations within the scope of Facility Management.
-
Steering the Facility Management service providers, monitoring their performance, requesting contractual services and initiating contractual service adjustments.
-
Carrying out regular technical condition assessments of the buildings and deriving maintenance measures, considering cost-benefit aspects.
-
Driving continuous operational and technical optimization of the buildings, ensuring an appropriate appearance and proposing suitable measures.
-
Budget planning and evaluation for all necessary maintenance measures and service provider costs.
-
Incorporating economic, technical and sustainable requirements for a construction project from an operational - like technical, infrastructural, etc. – perspective in the early project phase and ensuring proper technical commissioning, acceptance and takeover.
What you should bring along?
-
Building Service and Process Engineering university degree and minimum 5 years of relevant professional experience in industrial facility management.
-
Project management with strong presentation and communication skills.
-
Customer centric and problem solving attitude, proactivity and ability to make decisions relying on technical competence.
-
Highly committed and resilient team player with a pragmatic focus on results and high quality working standards.
-
Very good IT skills in the relevant systems/applications (including SAP RE-FX, SAP Proton, BIM, CAFM Systems, Microsoft Office).
-
Intermediate English and Hungarian both written and spoken, German language is an advantage.
Employment Type
Full time employment.
Please kindly be aware that we can only consider applications in English.
A letter of reference attached to your candidate profile or LinkedIn recommendations would be much appreciated.
SHIFT LEADER MAINTENANCE (F/M/X)
Exceptional premium products are an outcome of the combination of efficient processes and highly motivated employees. The basis for this is an excellent management culture that results in a special team spirit. It is important to us that each person is proud of their achievements and identifies with their job and their team. Take the lead and take on responsibility in our production as a Shift Leader in the area of Maintenance for Press Shop, Body Shop or Paint Shop.
What awaits you?
-
Leading, coaching and developing a team of technical associates within your automated area. Driving the overall performance within your area, you will put your solving problem skills into practice and push for continuous improvement to ensure your team meets targets.
-
Ensuring operations are compliant with legal and internal requirements of safety, environmental protection, cleanliness, and ergonomics.
-
The opportunity to be a key interface with other internal stakeholders to ensure availability topics are satisfactory and prevent technical downtimes. This will include conditional monitoring on manufacturing equipment.
-
Steering Maintenance activities within your area of responsibility coordination of special activities, e.g. weekend and shutdown maintenance, major repair activities, etc.
-
Participating in planning processes for technical modification and optimization of new production facilities.
-
Working with and supporting the introduction of innovations. This will aim to drive innovative solutions, transformational activities, facilitate improvements and navigate the business to higher competitiveness.
-
Driving the use of “Data” in the business to support better transparency of live information into the areas of operation.
What you should bring along?
-
Bachelor´s degree in Industrial, Mechanical, Electrical, Mechatronics Engineering or related field of study, other appropriate experience or qualifications in related field of maintenance or manufacturing is valuable.
-
Minimum 3 years of experience in industrial maintenance or similar positions in Automotive Industry, specifically in production area Press Shop, Body in White, Paint Shop or other high automated production areas. Previous leadership experience is beneficial.
-
Hungarian and English working proficiency is required. German proficiency would be an advantage.
-
Willingness to travel and perform majority of the BMW Group qualification program abroad during the first year of employment.
If you are self-motivated with an ability to work independently whilst also being an effective team player with strong communication skills, then please apply today!
Employment Type
Full time employment.
Please kindly be aware that we can only consider applications in English.
A letter of reference or LinkedIn recommendations attached to your candidate profile would be much appreciated.
TECHNICAL SHIFT LEADER PAINT SHOP (F/M/X)
Exceptional premium products are an outcome of the combination of efficient processes and highly motivated employees. The basis for this is an excellent management culture that results in a special team spirit. It is important to us that each and every person is proud of their achievements and identifies with their job and their team. Take the lead and take on responsibility in our production as a Technical Shift Leader Paint Shop at BMW Group Plant Debrecen.
What awaits you?
-
Leading, coaching and developing a team in your production area. Driving the overall performance, you will put your solving problem skills into practice and push for continuous improvement.
-
You are responsible for the steering production, output product quality, units per shift and costs.
-
Ensuring that suitable processes are carried out to comply with legal and internal requirements to include safe working practices, accidents prevention, environmental protection, cleanliness, and ergonomics.
-
The opportunity to be a key interface with other internal stakeholders to ensure availability topics are satisfactory and prevent technical downtimes. This will include conditional monitoring on manufacturing equipment.
-
Steering Maintenance activities within your area of responsibility.
-
Coordination of special activities in the area of responsibility, e.g. weekend activities, shutdown activities, etc.
-
Participation in planning processes for technical modification, optimization of new production facilities.
-
Driving the use of “Data” in the business to support better transparency of live information into the areas of operation. This will enable enhanced ability for process improvement.
What you should bring along?
-
Technical education in Mechanical/ Electrical/ Mechatronics / Industrial Chemistry or any related field of study or qualifications in coating related fields of production is valuable. Bachelor degree in Engineering is an advantage.
-
Multi-year of experience in industrial production or similar positions in Automotive Industry, specifically in production area Paint Shop, Press Shop, Body in White, or other highly automated production areas.
-
Good communication, teamwork, problem solving and leadership skills. Previous leadership experience is beneficial.
-
Hungarian and English working proficiency is required, German would be an advantage.
-
Willingness to travel and perform majority of the BMW qualification program abroad during the first year of employment.
Please kindly be aware that we can only consider applications in English.
A letter of reference or LinkedIn recommendations attached to your candidate profile would be much appreciated.