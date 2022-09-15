BMW GROUP CAREERS IN SEPTEMBER

SENIOR SPECIALIST ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT AND PERMITTING (F/M/X)

Would you like to be part of an exciting and challenging project to construct the future of mobility? You will have a key function in the steering of plant-wide sustainability targets and environmental legal compliance to support improvement of both, environmental performance and annual budget spent. You will control the environmental aspects of all activities of BMW Group Plant Debrecen, ensure legal compliance and implement actions to reduce or eliminate environmental impacts and risks since the construction phase of the plant. As an important interface, you will be a trusted point of contact for our various experts internal and externally.

What awaits you?

Strategy planning and operational controlling related to environmental protection for our newest production facility (energy, CO2, water, waste, soil, other emissions, biodiversity, etc.).

Ensuring legal compliance for BMW Group Plant Debrecen (provision of environmental permits & regulatory reporting).

Liaison and negotiation with regulatory agencies and other external interested parties to provide BMW maximum flexibility for future process and model changes.

Provision of competent expert advice and technical leadership at all levels to achieve the best balanced outcome for the business and the environment.

Developing, implementing, maintaining and monitoring the environmental management system compliant with ISO14001.

Environmental target steering (Internal data validation and reporting, interpretation of BMW Group strategies into regional enabler projects for target achievements).

What you should bring along?

Suitable professional higher qualification, e. g. recognised University Degree / Diploma in chemical, environmental, sustainability, industrial engineering or similar.

Sound professional experience with IPPC permits (Integrated Pollution Prevention and Control)

5+ years combined knowledge in a related environmental field with experience and comprehension of production & manufacturing operations, preferably in the car manufacturing industry.

5 years of experience in implementing and maintaining an organisation certified as environmental management system.

Thorough understanding of Hungarian environmental legislation and experience in permitting and regulatory processes.

English and Hungarian - business fluent, both written and spoken.

Employment Type: Full time employment.

Please kindly be aware that we can only consider applications in English.

A letter of reference or LinkedIn recommendations attached to your candidate profile would be much appreciated.

METROLOGY COORDINATOR (F/M/X)

Our goal is to deliver sheer driving pleasure to our BMW customer. This implements a wide range of quality process, ensuring the highest standards. Controlling this Quality processes is a key factor for daily business and everyone’s goal. Our customers happiness is the result of each single associate working within this quality processes. Therefore, we value the passion and commitment of our quality experts and their attention to the details so highly, ensuring the quality of every single part and the complete assembled car.

As Metrology Coordinator, you will be in charge setting up the metrology processes and equipment for painted body (process chain press-shop, body shop, and paint shop) based on the BMW Group measurement strategy and painted body reference system to ensure geometrical quality targets for the customer as also internal process partners.

What awaits you?

Setting up the geometry control processes in the design-phase as well as control and steering the dimensional quality during the production-phase.

Monitoring and detecting deviations in the processes, supporting to set up measures in the work organization and quality-loops to fulfill a sustainable problem-solving process.

Managing, instructing and assigning tasks to your team members and create enthusiasm for target fulfillment through emotional vision.

Determining the training requirements, training, prepare the training course planning for your area and assess the effectiveness.

Collaborating with central team in setting-up the geometry control processes. Implementing the process in collaboration with colleagues of the production system painted body at BMW Group Plant Debrecen.

What you should bring along?

Engineering degree in Industrial, Mechanical, Quality, Calibration / Metrology Engineering, or related field of study.

Minimum 5 years of experience in similar positions in the Automotive Industry.

Relevant experience in planning and managing complex projects, process capability and SPC, Lean 6 Sigma knowledge.

Good communication, teamwork, problem solving and leadership skills.

Hungarian and English working proficiency is required. German proficiency would be an advantage.

Willingness to travel and perform majority of the BMW Group qualification program abroad during the 18 month of employment.

Employment type: Full-time employment

Please kindly be aware that we can only consider applications in English.

SENIOR SPECIALIST FACILITY MANAGEMENT (F/M/X)

Success is all about teamwork. Of course, our opinions sometimes differ about the best way to implement our innovations. But in the end, the best solution will always win when we all pull together. Creating ground-breaking technologies: that's what drives us. We want to keep steering towards the future, so our team in BMW Group Plant Debrecen is currently seeking a Senior Specialist Facility Management. Your knowledge, your quality consciousness, your passion and your personality - that‘s what matters to us.

Your role will be essential ensuring buildings and properties operations and accomplishing important goals and as such, you will be taking on challenging tasks and reach exciting milestones.

What awaits you?

Ensuring buildings and properties operations within the scope of Facility Management.

Coordinating technical quality assurance of the supervised mechanical and supply engineering trades (especially compressed air, cooling system and ventilation systems) in the area of responsibility.

Steering the Facility Management service providers, monitoring their performance, requesting contractual services and initiating contractual service adjustments.

Carrying out regular technical condition assessments of the buildings and deriving maintenance measures, considering cost-benefit aspects.

Driving continuous operational and technical optimization of the buildings, ensuring an appropriate appearance and proposing suitable measures.

Budget planning and evaluation for all necessary maintenance measures and service provider costs.

Incorporating economic, technical and sustainable requirements for a construction project from an operational - like technical, infrastructural, etc. – perspective in the early project phase and ensuring proper technical commissioning, acceptance and takeover.

What you should bring along?

Building Service and Process Engineering university degree and minimum 5 years of relevant professional experience in industrial facility management.

Project management experience with strong presentation and communication skills.

Customer centric and problem solving attitude, proactivity and ability to make decisions relying on technical competence.

Highly committed and resilient team player with a pragmatic focus on results and high quality working standards.

Very good IT skills in the relevant systems/applications (including SAP and Smart Maintenance).

Intermediate English and Hungarian both written and spoken, German language is an advantage.

Employment Type: Full time employment.

Please kindly be aware that we can only consider applications in English.

A letter of reference attached to your candidate profile or LinkedIn recommendations would be much appreciated.

PRODUCTION SUPPORT TECHNICIAN (F/M/X)

Digitalization, robotics, artificial intelligence – not science fiction but our daily business. Everything seems impossible until it has been done. We are looking for you, if working on automation systems within automotive industry is your passion. As a maintenance associate you will be working in one of the following production areas: “press shop, body shop, paint shop, assembly or energy module”. Your focus is to maintain and improve the production systems, especially robot cells, conveyor technique and special joining equipment.

What awaits you?

Your main tasks include self-responsible operation of inspections and maintenance, solving of errors, repairing, and optimizing production equipment.

Through an extensive training program, you will be able to trouble shoot and optimize production equipment like PLC-programs, robots, conveyor systems.

As a part of this role, you’ll be working on optimization of production processes and systems, as well. For this, you have to analyze problems in a structured way and identify the root cause.

As a member of a team of experts, you’ll be working together on solving problems and delivering solutions.

Your team will be also responsible for re-installations and carrying out changes regarding the machines.

What should you bring along?

Successfully completed vocational school or high school studies in electrics, electronics, automation, mechatronics, mechanics, IT or in any related field.

Experience in maintenance, preferably from a manufacturing company or experience gained as a service technician.

Existing experience in automation area would be an advantage; knowledge of PLC-Systems, visualization-systems, robot technology, drive technology or similar would be a nice to have.

Being a structured and self-responsible employee.

Openness to working in shifts.

Basic knowledge of English or German language would be preferred.

If you are self-motivated with an ability to work independently whilst also being an effective team player with strong communication skills, then please apply today!