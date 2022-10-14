BMW GROUP CAREERS IN OCTOBER

Címkék: állás állásajánlat autógyár autógyártás BMW car debrecen mérnöki állás

PLC SPECIALIST (F/M/X)

At the BMW Group, everything starts with passion. It turns a profession into a vocation. It drives us to keep reinventing mobility and bring innovative ideas onto the roads. Enthusiasm for joint projects turns a team into a strong unit where every opinion is valued. It is only when expertise, highly professional processes and enjoyment of work unite that we can shape the future together.

The final assembly is a highly automated area, but it doesn't run by itself. It takes passionate people who independently and also as part of a team achieve extraordinary things every day and help automotive dreams come true. You will join this joint venture as PLC Specialist (f/m/x). In this role you will be a member of an interdisciplinary team and you will be responsible for the support of all control technologies of our production systems in the Assembly area.

What awaits you?

Through the use of analysis tools or analysis of software you will identify complex errors and eliminate them sustainably.

Optimization of systems in terms of availability, process and user-friendliness.

You will be responsible for monitoring software backup of all relevant production systems and you will be supporting system suppliers during commissioning

Creation or commissioning of softwares for minor conversions/adjustments and implementation of qualification measures in the area of maintenance.

What you should bring along?

Completed vocational or high-school studies in a relevant field, university degree in electrical engineering or automation technology would be a plus. Some professional experience in the maintenance and/or commissioning of automated production systems would be preferred.

Advanced knowledge of PLC programming, S7 Classic and TIA Portal, familiarity with SEW and SINAMICS drive technology. Knowledge of creating/editing visualizations in WinCC and familiarity with network technology, bus systems (Ethernet, ProfiNet) and KUKA robot programming.

Good communication skills, ability to work in team, but also independently.

Structured working style and motivation to learn.

Openness to work in shifts.

Hungarian and English language are required, German is an advantage.

Willingness to travel and carry out a large part of the BMW Group qualification program abroad in the first year of employment.

Employment type: Full-time employment.

Please kindly be aware that we can only consider applications in English.

A letter of reference or LinkedIn recommendations attached to your candidate profile would be much appreciated.

PRODUCTION SUPPORT TECHNICIAN (F/M/X)

Digitalization, robotics, artificial intelligence – not science fiction but our daily business. Everything seems impossible until it has been done. We are looking for you, if working on automation systems within automotive industry is your passion. As a maintenance associate you will be working in one of the following production areas: “press shop, body shop, paint shop, assembly or energy module”. Your focus is to maintain and improve the production systems, especially robot cells, conveyor technique and special joining equipment.

What awaits you?

Your main tasks include self-responsible operation of inspections and maintenance, solving of errors, repairing, and optimizing production equipment.

Through an extensive training program, you will be able to trouble shoot and optimize production equipment like PLC-programs, robots, conveyor systems.

As a part of this role, you’ll be working on optimization of production processes and systems, as well. For this, you have to analyze problems in a structured way and identify the root cause.

As a member of a team of experts, you’ll be working together on solving problems and delivering solutions.

Your team will be also responsible for re-installations and carrying out changes regarding the machines.

What should you bring along?

Successfully completed vocational school or high school studies in electrics, electronics, automation, mechatronics, mechanics, IT or in any related field.

Experience in maintenance, preferably from a manufacturing company or experience gained as a service technician.

Existing experience in automation area would be an advantage; knowledge of PLC-Systems, visualization-systems, robot technology, drive technology or similar would be a nice to have.

Being a structured and self-responsible employee.

Openness to working in shifts.

Basic knowledge of English or German language would be preferred.

If you are self-motivated with an ability to work independently whilst also being an effective team player with strong communication skills, then please apply today!

Employment Type: Full time employment. Please kindly be aware that we can only consider applications in English. SAP KEY USER LOGISTICS (F/M/X) Logistics concepts need to work, not only fascinate. Despite the myriad unforeseen circumstances that can impact at any given stage or time. That’s why they need to be brought to life on a daily basis by agile international teams – and people who know how to work together to find creative solutions to challenging problems, with an impeccable sense of timing. Our team is currently seeking an SAP Specialist – Logistics (f/m/x). You are responsible for the design and development of the process and IT landscape of the logistic and the production system SAP S4 Extended Warehouse Management (SAP S4 EWM). This includes the conception, development, integration and rollout of solutions, including innovations for the evolution of processes and systems in the global logistics and production system. What awaits you? Delivering efficient solutions and play the key role in the testing and roll-out process together with the team.

Defining business requirements for development based on your knowledge of business and process.

Working in a state of the art agile cross functional team, utilizing agile methodology.

Representing and taking responsibility for the business requirements towards the IT interface.

Ensuring and prioritizing necessary resources to perform the tasks and to achieve the business goals. What should you bring along? Bachelor degree in IT, economics or related field.

3 years of experience in SAP S4 Extended Warehouse Management.

1 year of working in operational logistics.

Goal-oriented and structured way of working

Willingness to travel and perform majority of the BMW Group qualification program abroad during the first year of employment.

English and Hungarian - business fluent both written and spoken, German language would be an advantage. Employment type: Full-time employment.

Please kindly be aware that we can only consider applications in English.

A letter of reference or LinkedIn recommendations attached to your candidate profile would be much appreciated. SPECIALIST MAINTENANCE PLANNING (F/M/X) Exceptional premium products are an outcome of the combination of efficient processes and highly motivated employees. The basis for this is an excellent management culture that results in a special team spirit. It is important to us that each and every person is proud of their achievements and identifies with their job and their team. Take the lead and take on responsibility in one of the following production areas as Maintenance planner: Press shop, Bodyshop, Paint shop, Assembly or Energy Module. What awaits you? Establish a maintenance plan to ensure high technical availability.

Plan various maintenance activities for our production lines.

Your main tasks also include planning optimization of production processes and systems together with operative maintenance.

Using maintenance related systems (e.g., SAP) for your maintenance planning tasks.

Coordinate and organizing all suppliers performing services in the area.

Controlling supplier services, performance, assistance, working time and payment.

Support associates in technical problems and inform associates about technical changes to follow up technology update.

Assure Spare parts administration and general maintenance material to correctly perform the maintenance activities.

New Projects development together with other departments as result of analysis of action plan to get paint shop targets What should you bring along? Successfully completed Bachelor´s degree in Industrial, Mechanical, Electrical, Mechatronics Engineering or any equivalent experience in a related field.

Experience in maintenance planning, preferably from a manufacturing company.

Being a structured and self-responsible employee.

Professional proficiency in English is reuired.

German language would be an advantage. Employment Type: Full time employment.

Please kindly be aware that we can only consider applications in English. AUTOMATION SPECIALIST (F/M/X) Digitalization, robotics, artificial intelligence – not science fiction but our daily business. Everything seems impossible until it has been done. We are searching for a specialist in electrical controls and IT who is working on automation systems in automotive production. The operational area for your job is in painted body production where the body is welded and painted. Your responsibility is planning, commissioning, supporting the electrical and electronic controls, control systems, plant control systems, process computer systems, industrial robots, bus systems, production and conveyor systems in Body shop and Paint shop. What awaits you? Programming and commissioning of PLC systems (additional Robots, IT, SCADA-system). Testing PLC, robot and IT-systems together with the supplier.

Contributing to the planning and projecting of the electrical systems in hardware, software and IT, as well as legal and environmental requirements of new or existing production facilities.

Creating the scope of supply and documentation for projects on the production lines for new lines, adjusting the existing lines.

Executing and evaluating experiments and test-systems in the introduction of new techniques, along with planning of electrical wiring on production lines with the system ’E-plan’.

Planning and realizing optimization on production lines. What should you bring along? Degree in electrical, controls, automation systems, mechatronic engineering with a 3 years of relevant experience OR technician qualification in control and automation systems with 5 years of relevant experience.

Proven knowledge and experience in PLC programming.

Advanced expertise in visualization systems (e.g.: Siemens WinCC), robot programming (e.g.: Fanuc, ABB, KUKA or DÜRR) is an advantage.

Knowledge in planning of electrical wiring via E-plan system or similar is a nice to have.

Openness and willingness for 1 year of qualification in Germany divided into several training blocks.

English and Hungarian conversation level both spoken and written, German would be an advantage. Employment Type: Full time employment.