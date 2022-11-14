BMW GROUP CAREERS IN NOVEMBER

At the BMW Group, everything starts with passion. It turns a profession into a vocation. It drives us to keep reinventing mobility and bring innovative ideas onto the roads. Enthusiasm for joint projects turns a team into a strong unit where every opinion is valued. It is only when expertise, highly professional processes and enjoyment of work unite that we can shape the future together.

SHIFT LEADER MAINTENANCE (F/M/X)

Exceptional premium products are an outcome of the combination of efficient processes and highly motivated employees. The basis for this is an excellent management culture that results in a special team spirit. It is important to us that each person is proud of their achievements and identifies with their job and their team. Take the lead and take on responsibility in our production as a Shift Leader in the area of Maintenance for Press Shop, Body Shop or Paint Shop.

What awaits you?

Leading, coaching and developing a team of technical associates within your automated area. Driving the overall performance within your area, you will put your problem solving skills into practice and push for continuous improvement to ensure your team meets targets.

Ensuring operations are compliant with legal and internal requirements of safety, environmental protection, cleanliness, and ergonomics.

The opportunity to be a key interface with other internal stakeholders to ensure availability topics are satisfactory and prevent technical downtimes. This will include conditional monitoring on manufacturing equipment.

Steering Maintenance activities within your area of responsibility coordination of special activities, e.g. weekend and shutdown maintenance, major repair activities, etc.

Participating in planning processes for technical modification and optimization of new production facilities.

Working with and supporting the introduction of innovations. This will aim to drive innovative solutions, transformational activities, facilitate improvements and navigate the business to higher competitiveness.

Driving the use of “Data” in the business to support better transparency of live information into the areas of operation.

What you should bring along?

Bachelor´s degree in Industrial, Mechanical, Electrical, Mechatronics Engineering or related field of study, other appropriate experience or qualifications in related field of maintenance or manufacturing is valuable.

Minimum 3 years of experience in industrial maintenance or similar positions in Automotive Industry, specifically in production area Press Shop, Body in White, Paint Shop or other high automated production areas. Previous leadership experience is beneficial.

Hungarian and English working proficiency is required. German proficiency would be an advantage.

Willingness to travel and perform majority of the BMW Group qualification program abroad during the first year of employment.

If you are self-motivated with an ability to work independently whilst also being an effective team player with strong communication skills, then please apply today!

Employment Type: Full time employment.

Please kindly be aware that we can only consider applications in English.

A letter of reference or LinkedIn recommendations attached to your candidate profile would be much appreciated.

PLC SPECIALIST (F/M/X)

The final assembly is a highly automated area, but it doesn't run by itself. It takes passionate people who independently and also as part of a team achieve extraordinary things every day and help automotive dreams come true. You will join this joint venture as PLC Specialist (f/m/x). In this role you will be a member of an interdisciplinary team and you will be responsible for the support of all control technologies of our production systems in the Assembly area.

What awaits you?

Through the use of analysis tools or analysis of software you will identify complex errors and eliminate them sustainably.

Optimization of systems in terms of availability, process and user-friendliness.

You will be responsible for monitoring software backup of all relevant production systems and you will be supporting system suppliers during commissioning

Creation or commissioning of softwares for minor conversions/adjustments and implementation of qualification measures in the area of maintenance.

What you should bring along?

Completed vocational or high-school studies in a relevant field, university degree in electrical engineering or automation technology would be a plus. Some professional experience in the maintenance and/or commissioning of automated production systems would be preferred.

Advanced knowledge of PLC programming, S7 Classic and TIA Portal, familiarity with SEW and SINAMICS drive technology. Knowledge of creating/editing visualizations in WinCC and familiarity with network technology, bus systems (Ethernet, ProfiNet) and KUKA robot programming.

Good communication skills, ability to work in team, but also independently.

Structured working style and motivation to learn.

Openness to work in shifts.

Willingness to travel and carry out a large part of the BMW Group qualification program abroad in the first year of employment.

English or Hungarian communication level language knowledge is required. Both language knowledge would be an advantage just as additional German. Individual language courses are available.

Employment type: Full-time employment.

Please kindly be aware that we can only consider applications in English.

A letter of reference or LinkedIn recommendations attached to your candidate profile would be much appreciated.

AUTOMATION SPECIALIST (F/M/X)

Digitalization, robotics, artificial intelligence – not science fiction but our daily business. Everything seems impossible until it has been done. We are searching for a specialist in electrical controls and IT who is working on automation systems in automotive production.

The operational area for your job is in painted body production where the body is welded and painted. Your responsibility is planning, commissioning, supporting the electrical and electronic controls, control systems, plant control systems, process computer systems, industrial robots, bus systems, production and conveyor systems in Body shop and Paint shop.

What awaits you?

Programming and commissioning of PLC systems (additional Robots, IT, SCADA-system). Testing PLC, robot and IT-systems together with the supplier.

Contributing to the planning and projecting of the electrical systems in hardware, software and IT, as well as legal and environmental requirements of new or existing production facilities.

Creating the scope of supply and documentation for projects on the production lines for new lines, adjusting the existing lines.

Executing and evaluating experiments and test-systems in the introduction of new techniques, along with planning of electrical wiring on production lines with the system ’E-plan’.

Planning and realizing optimization on production lines.

What should you bring along?

Degree in electrical, controls, automation systems, mechatronic engineering with a 3 years of relevant experience OR technician qualification in control and automation systems with 5 years of relevant experience.

Proven knowledge and experience in PLC programming.

Advanced expertise in visualization systems (e.g.: Siemens WinCC), robot programming (e.g.: Fanuc, ABB, KUKA or DÜRR) is an advantage.

Knowledge in planning of electrical wiring via E-plan system or similar is a nice to have.

Openness and willingness for 1 year of qualification in Germany divided into several training blocks.

English or Hungarian communication level language knowledge is required. Both language knowledge would be an advantage just as additional German. Individual language courses are available.

Employment type: Full-time employment.

Please kindly be aware that we can only consider applications in English.

A letter of reference or LinkedIn recommendations attached to your candidate profile would be much appreciated.

LAUNCH CONTROL SPECIALIST

Knowing the destination isn´t enough, you need to know to get there. Build up your own networks, exploit new ideas, consistently take the initiative. Inspire other people with your enthusiasm. That´s the only way to give ideas the power that allows them to become true innovations. We want to keep driving towards the future, so our team is currently seeking Launch Control Specialists.

In this position you will be responsible for scheduling, specification tracking and processing of launch related cars. Furthermore, you will be steering projects and cross functional teams related to ramp up and change management processes. You will take part at project meetings, production circles, organize all relevant changes with plant partners and report them to the production circle. In order to involve you in the processes you will be perfectly trained and qualified. You become a part of the international team of launch specialists.

What awaits you?

Directing and coordinating all activities within Plant Debrecen related to the vehicle bill of material for the daily production: data setups, validations, engineering crosschecks, demand calculations, supplier steering, change management and production information.

Steering of projects and cross-functional teams.

Managing changes and coordinating of overall project activities.

Developing structures / processes and supporting development of solutions to achieve overall plant and project targets.

Managing hard- and software updates with data checks, validations and system integration of the components.

Validating and confirming vehicle content.

Scheduling, tracking and processing of pre series cars.

What should you bring along?

Bachelor´s Degree in Engineering or Supply Chain, 3-4 years of relevant labor experience would be helpful.

Experience in automotive industry and in mass production is appreciated.

Experience in leading teams and taking responsibility.

Strong teamwork and communication skills.

Open mindset and willingness to learn.

Self-confident attitude.

High level of proven fluent English skills in speaking and writing. Hungarian language knowledge would be an advantage just as additional German.

If you are self-motivated with an ability to work independently whilst also being an effective team player with strong communication skills, then please apply today!

Employment Type: Full time employment.

Please kindly be aware that we can only consider applications in English.

A letter of reference or LinkedIn recommendations attached to your candidate profile would be much appreciated.

LOGISTICS PLANNER (F/M/X)

As a member of the Logistics Planning team in BMW plant Debrecen you will be responsible for the planning of processes, structures or packaging within the Logistics field.

What awaits you?

Developing processes, structures and equipment within the product and structure projects and you will be also responsible for the implementation of new processes and structure elements (e.g. manual warehouse systems, supermarkets).

Analysing business processes in Logistics to minimize costs and improve performance and efficiency and leading initiatives including proposed process changes and system enhancements. Manages performance reporting of both operation and financial elements.

Taking responsibility for cross departmental standards and best practice solutions for projects and running processes for the logistics structure elements (warehouses and racks), material handling equipment and processes.

Supporting IT system developments and Service Provider tendering and implementation processes.

What you should bring along?

University degree in a technical or business related field or equivalent professional expierence

Several years of experience within logistics (planning or operation), experience from automative industry would be an advantage.

Knowledge of logistics/warehousing, planning systems (CAD) and SAP (R3, HANA) would be an advantage.

Ability to work under time pressure, being able to solve problems independently.

Precise, structured, analytical working style.

Fluent English is a must, Hungarian and German language would be a plus.

Employment type: Full-time employment.

Please kindly be aware that we can only consider applications in English.

A letter of reference or LinkedIn recommendations attached to your candidate profile would be much appreciated.