BMW GROUP CAREERS

2022. augusztus 15., hétfő, 06:00
SENIOR SPECIALIST ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT AND PERMITTING (F/M/X)
Would you like to be part of an exciting and challenging project to construct the future of mobility? You will have a key function in the steering of plant-wide sustainability targets and environmental legal compliance to support improvement of both, environmental performance and annual budget spent. You will control the environmental aspects of all activities of BMW Group Plant Debrecen, ensure legal compliance and implement actions to reduce or eliminate environmental impacts and risks since the construction phase of the plant. As an important interface, you will be a trusted point of contact for our various experts internal and externally.
What awaits you?
-
Strategy planning and operational controlling related to environmental protection for our newest production facility (energy, CO2, water, waste, soil, other emissions, biodiversity, etc.).
-
Ensuring legal compliance for BMW Group Plant Debrecen (provision of environmental permits & regulatory reporting).
-
Liaison and negotiation with regulatory agencies and other external interested parties to provide BMW maximum flexibility for future process and model changes.
-
Provision of competent expert advice and technical leadership at all levels to achieve the best balanced outcome for the business and the environment.
-
Developing, implementing, maintaining and monitoring the environmental management system compliant with ISO14001.
-
Environmental target steering (Internal data validation and reporting, interpretation of BMW Group strategies into regional enabler projects for target achievements).
What you should bring along?
-
Suitable professional higher qualification, e. g. recognised University Degree / Diploma in chemical, environmental, sustainability, industrial engineering or similar.
-
Sound professional experience with IPPC permits (Integrated Pollution Prevention and Control)
-
5+ years combined knowledge in a related environmental field with experience and comprehension of production & manufacturing operations, preferably in the car manufacturing industry.
-
5 years of experience in implementing and maintaining an organisation certified as environmental management system.
-
Thorough understanding of Hungarian environmental legislation and experience in permitting and regulatory processes.
-
English and Hungarian - business fluent, both written and spoken.
Employment Type: Full time employment.
Please kindly be aware that we can only consider applications in English.
A letter of reference or LinkedIn recommendations attached to your candidate profile would be much appreciated.
IT SPECIALIST CONNECTIVITY (F/M/X)
IT is the innovative power of the BMW Group. Engineers like us make IT unique, smart and ready for the future. We want this to strengthen even further, so our team is currently looking for an IT Specialist Connectivity (f/m/x).
You will be responsible for planning, installing and providing technical support for the network infrastructure at BMW Group Plant Debrecen.
What awaits you?
-
Setting up network infrastructure and installation of components for a greenfield iFactory.
Leading IT sub-project "Wireless" overseeing resources assigned, conducting status meetings, and effectively communicating the project status to stakeholders.
-
Providing process stewardship and operational support for network solutions and for Plant Debrecen.
-
Keeping proper documentation for incident logs and reports to ensure SLA’s are met and all processes are followed.
-
Providing technical leadership and consultation for network services team in the plant and in close collaboration with IT process partners.
-
Managing network service providers, contracts and resources as the main point of contact for Network topics for Plant Debrecen.
-
Running complex operational/technical projects and ensuring long-term requirements of network management and planning. Ensuring life cycle management of the device.
-
Staying up to date on future innovations, technical trends and applies this to direct future changes.
What you should bring along?
-
Master / Bachelor degree in Computer Science / IT.
-
Minimum 5 years of technical experience in setting up network infrastructure and installation of network components with focus on mobile network and 2-3 years of project experience preferably in installation of buildings.
-
Proven knowledge and experience working in the agile working model and the ITIL Framework.
-
Cisco Certification and system experience of 5G are an advantage.
-
Being curious about the opportunities of a greenfield project.
-
Readiness to work on-call duty.
-
Vendor management and strong communication skills with analytical thinking and structured working method.
-
Intermediate English and Hungarian both written and spoken, German language is an advantage.
Employment type: Full-time employment.
Please kindly be aware that we can only consider applications in English.
A letter of reference or LinkedIn recommendations attached to your candidate profile would be much appreciated.
SAP KEY USER LOGISTICS (F/M/X)
At the BMW Group, everything starts with passion. It turns a profession into a vocation. It drives us to keep reinventing mobility and bring innovative ideas onto the roads. Enthusiasm for joint projects turns a team into a strong unit where every opinion is valued. It is only when expertise, highly professional processes and enjoyment of work unite that we can shape the future together.
Logistics concepts need to work, not only fascinate. Despite the myriad unforeseen circumstances that can impact at any given stage or time. That’s why they need to be brought to life on a daily basis by agile international teams – and people who know how to work together to find creative solutions to challenging problems, with an impeccable sense of timing. Our team is currently seeking an SAP Specialist – Logistics (f/m/x).
You are responsible for the design and development of the process and IT landscape of the logistic and the production system SAP S4 Extended Warehouse Management (SAP S4 EWM). This includes the conception, development, integration and rollout of solutions, including innovations for the evolution of processes and systems in the global logistics and production system.
What awaits you?
-
Delivering efficient solutions and play the key role in the testing and roll-out process together with the team.
-
Defining business requirements for development based on your knowledge of business and process.
-
Working in a state of the art agile cross functional team, utilizing agile methodology.
-
Representing and taking responsibility for the business requirements towards the IT interface.
-
Ensuring and prioritizing necessary resources to perform the tasks and to achieve the business goals.
What should you bring along?
-
Bachelor degree in IT, economics or related field.
-
3 years of experience in SAP S4 Extended Warehouse Management.
-
1 year of working in operational logistics.
-
Goal-oriented and structured way of working
-
Willingness to travel and perform majority of the BMW Group qualification program abroad during the first year of employment.
-
English and Hungarian - business fluent both written and spoken, German language would be an advantage.
Employment Type: Full time employment.
Please kindly be aware that we can only consider applications in English.
A letter of reference or LinkedIn recommendations attached to your candidate profile would be much appreciated.
SHIFT LEADER MAINTENANCE (F/M/X)
Exceptional premium products are an outcome of the combination of efficient processes and highly motivated employees. The basis for this is an excellent management culture that results in a special team spirit. It is important to us that each person is proud of their achievements and identifies with their job and their team. Take the lead and take on responsibility in our production as a Shift Leader in the area of Maintenance for Press Shop, Body Shop or Paint Shop.
What awaits you?
-
Leading, coaching and developing a team of technical associates within your automated area. Driving the overall performance within your area, you will put your problem solving skills into practice and push for continuous improvement to ensure your team meets targets.
-
Ensuring operations are compliant with legal and internal requirements of safety, environmental protection, cleanliness, and ergonomics.
-
The opportunity to be a key interface with other internal stakeholders to ensure availability topics are satisfactory and prevent technical downtimes. This will include conditional monitoring on manufacturing equipment.
-
Steering Maintenance activities within your area of responsibility coordination of special activities, e.g. weekend and shutdown maintenance, major repair activities, etc.
-
Participating in planning processes for technical modification and optimization of new production facilities.
-
Working with and supporting the introduction of innovations. This will aim to drive innovative solutions, transformational activities, facilitate improvements and navigate the business to higher competitiveness.
-
Driving the use of “Data” in the business to support better transparency of live information into the areas of operation.
What you should bring along?
-
Bachelor´s degree in Industrial, Mechanical, Electrical, Mechatronics Engineering or related field of study, other appropriate experience or qualifications in related field of maintenance or manufacturing is valuable.
-
Minimum 3 years of experience in industrial maintenance or similar positions in Automotive Industry, specifically in production area Press Shop, Body in White, Paint Shop or other high automated production areas. Previous leadership experience is beneficial.
-
Hungarian and English working proficiency is required. German proficiency would be an advantage.
-
Willingness to travel and perform majority of the BMW Group qualification program abroad during the first year of employment.
If you are self-motivated with an ability to work independently whilst also being an effective team player with strong communication skills, then please apply today!
Employment Type: Full time employment.
Please kindly be aware that we can only consider applications in English.
A letter of reference or LinkedIn recommendations attached to your candidate profile would be much appreciated.
SENIOR SPECIALIST FACILITY MANAGEMENT (F/M/X)
Success is all about teamwork. Of course, our opinions sometimes differ about the best way to implement our innovations. But in the end, the best solution will always win when we all pull together. Creating ground-breaking technologies: that's what drives us. We want to keep steering towards the future, so our team in BMW Group Plant Debrecen is currently seeking a Senior Specialist Facility Management. Your knowledge, your quality consciousness, your passion and your personality - that‘s what matters to us.
Your role will be essential ensuring buildings and properties operations and accomplishing important goals and as such, you will be taking on challenging tasks and reach exciting milestones.
What awaits you?
-
Ensuring buildings and properties operations within the scope of Facility Management.
-
Coordinating technical quality assurance of the supervised mechanical and supply engineering trades (especially compressed air, cooling system and ventilation systems) in the area of responsibility.
-
Steering the Facility Management service providers, monitoring their performance, requesting contractual services and initiating contractual service adjustments.
-
Carrying out regular technical condition assessments of the buildings and deriving maintenance measures, considering cost-benefit aspects.
-
Driving continuous operational and technical optimization of the buildings, ensuring an appropriate appearance and proposing suitable measures.
-
Budget planning and evaluation for all necessary maintenance measures and service provider costs.
-
Incorporating economic, technical and sustainable requirements for a construction project from an operational - like technical, infrastructural, etc. – perspective in the early project phase and ensuring proper technical commissioning, acceptance and takeover.
What you should bring along?
-
Building Service and Process Engineering university degree and minimum 5 years of relevant professional experience in industrial facility management.
-
Project management experience with strong presentation and communication skills.
-
Customer centric and problem solving attitude, proactivity and ability to make decisions relying on technical competence.
-
Highly committed and resilient team player with a pragmatic focus on results and high quality working standards.
-
Very good IT skills in the relevant systems/applications (including SAP and Smart Maintenance).
-
Intermediate English and Hungarian both written and spoken, German language is an advantage.
Employment Type: Full time employment.
Please kindly be aware that we can only consider applications in English.
A letter of reference attached to your candidate profile or LinkedIn recommendations would be much appreciated.
SENIOR SPECIALIST FLEET AND MOBILITY (F/M/X)
Knowing the destination isn't enough: you need to know how to get there. Build up your own networks, exploit new ideas, and consistently take the initiative. Inspire other people with your enthusiasm. We want to keep driving towards the future, so our team is currently seeking a Senior Specialist for Fleet & Mobility Management to set up and operate the plant's fleet and mobility services at our new site in Debrecen.
What awaits you?
-
Securing general mobility requirements including the vehicle fleet for the BMW Group Plant Debrecen.
-
Managing of external Service Providers for Fleet Management.
-
Keeping track of all fleet vehicles related policies incl. administrative tasks, e.g., documentation, insurance, licenses etc.
-
Maintaining a meaningful reporting system.
-
Creating communication measures for vehicle users.
What you should bring along?
-
Degree in business administration or technical field or a comparable educational background.
-
Sound working experience in mobility services and/or in fleet management.
-
Speak native Hungarian and sufficient English (B1 level).
-
Class B driving license is required
Employment Type: Full time employment.
Please kindly be aware that we can only consider applications in English.
A letter of reference or LinkedIn recommendations attached to your candidate profile would be much appreciated.