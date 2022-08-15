BMW GROUP CAREERS

SENIOR SPECIALIST ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT AND PERMITTING (F/M/X)

Would you like to be part of an exciting and challenging project to construct the future of mobility? You will have a key function in the steering of plant-wide sustainability targets and environmental legal compliance to support improvement of both, environmental performance and annual budget spent. You will control the environmental aspects of all activities of BMW Group Plant Debrecen, ensure legal compliance and implement actions to reduce or eliminate environmental impacts and risks since the construction phase of the plant. As an important interface, you will be a trusted point of contact for our various experts internal and externally.

What awaits you?

Strategy planning and operational controlling related to environmental protection for our newest production facility (energy, CO2, water, waste, soil, other emissions, biodiversity, etc.).

Ensuring legal compliance for BMW Group Plant Debrecen (provision of environmental permits & regulatory reporting).

Liaison and negotiation with regulatory agencies and other external interested parties to provide BMW maximum flexibility for future process and model changes.

Provision of competent expert advice and technical leadership at all levels to achieve the best balanced outcome for the business and the environment.

Developing, implementing, maintaining and monitoring the environmental management system compliant with ISO14001.

Environmental target steering (Internal data validation and reporting, interpretation of BMW Group strategies into regional enabler projects for target achievements).

What you should bring along?

Suitable professional higher qualification, e. g. recognised University Degree / Diploma in chemical, environmental, sustainability, industrial engineering or similar.

Sound professional experience with IPPC permits (Integrated Pollution Prevention and Control)

5+ years combined knowledge in a related environmental field with experience and comprehension of production & manufacturing operations, preferably in the car manufacturing industry.

5 years of experience in implementing and maintaining an organisation certified as environmental management system.

Thorough understanding of Hungarian environmental legislation and experience in permitting and regulatory processes.

English and Hungarian - business fluent, both written and spoken.

Employment Type: Full time employment.

IT SPECIALIST CONNECTIVITY (F/M/X)

IT is the innovative power of the BMW Group. Engineers like us make IT unique, smart and ready for the future. We want this to strengthen even further, so our team is currently looking for an IT Specialist Connectivity (f/m/x).

You will be responsible for planning, installing and providing technical support for the network infrastructure at BMW Group Plant Debrecen.

What awaits you?

Setting up network infrastructure and installation of components for a greenfield iFactory.

Leading IT sub-project "Wireless" overseeing resources assigned, conducting status meetings, and effectively communicating the project status to stakeholders.

Providing process stewardship and operational support for network solutions and for Plant Debrecen.

Keeping proper documentation for incident logs and reports to ensure SLA’s are met and all processes are followed.

Providing technical leadership and consultation for network services team in the plant and in close collaboration with IT process partners.

Managing network service providers, contracts and resources as the main point of contact for Network topics for Plant Debrecen.

Running complex operational/technical projects and ensuring long-term requirements of network management and planning. Ensuring life cycle management of the device.

Staying up to date on future innovations, technical trends and applies this to direct future changes.

What you should bring along?

Master / Bachelor degree in Computer Science / IT.

Minimum 5 years of technical experience in setting up network infrastructure and installation of network components with focus on mobile network and 2-3 years of project experience preferably in installation of buildings.

Proven knowledge and experience working in the agile working model and the ITIL Framework.

Cisco Certification and system experience of 5G are an advantage.

Being curious about the opportunities of a greenfield project.

Readiness to work on-call duty.

Vendor management and strong communication skills with analytical thinking and structured working method.

Intermediate English and Hungarian both written and spoken, German language is an advantage.

Employment type: Full-time employment.



SAP KEY USER LOGISTICS (F/M/X)

At the BMW Group, everything starts with passion. It turns a profession into a vocation. It drives us to keep reinventing mobility and bring innovative ideas onto the roads. Enthusiasm for joint projects turns a team into a strong unit where every opinion is valued. It is only when expertise, highly professional processes and enjoyment of work unite that we can shape the future together.

Logistics concepts need to work, not only fascinate. Despite the myriad unforeseen circumstances that can impact at any given stage or time. That’s why they need to be brought to life on a daily basis by agile international teams – and people who know how to work together to find creative solutions to challenging problems, with an impeccable sense of timing. Our team is currently seeking an SAP Specialist – Logistics (f/m/x).

You are responsible for the design and development of the process and IT landscape of the logistic and the production system SAP S4 Extended Warehouse Management (SAP S4 EWM). This includes the conception, development, integration and rollout of solutions, including innovations for the evolution of processes and systems in the global logistics and production system.



What awaits you?

Delivering efficient solutions and play the key role in the testing and roll-out process together with the team.

Defining business requirements for development based on your knowledge of business and process.

Working in a state of the art agile cross functional team, utilizing agile methodology.

Representing and taking responsibility for the business requirements towards the IT interface.

Ensuring and prioritizing necessary resources to perform the tasks and to achieve the business goals.

What should you bring along?

Bachelor degree in IT, economics or related field.

3 years of experience in SAP S4 Extended Warehouse Management.

1 year of working in operational logistics.

Goal-oriented and structured way of working

Willingness to travel and perform majority of the BMW Group qualification program abroad during the first year of employment.

English and Hungarian - business fluent both written and spoken, German language would be an advantage.

Employment Type: Full time employment.