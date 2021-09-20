Visit AXILE at EMO Milano 2021！

AXILE is excited to participate in EMO Milano 2021. At this exhibition, we presents AXILE G6 MPC & G8, the high-speed 5-axis VMC to help manufacturers reach automation production!

Product:

G6 MPC, available with two or six pallets, operators can load raw workpieces, and inspect and unload finished parts, while machining continues in the vertical machining center 24/7, dramatically increasing operational efficiency. The presented MPC-2 the two-pallet solution, manufacturers can embrace a Flexible Manufacturing System (FMS), of 12, 24, or 36 pallets total, by integrating one to three machines and two loading stations, depending on the scale required.

G8 is powerful gantry design perfectly balances rigidity and precision, ideal for the machining of complex workpieces. With a maximum loading capacity up to 1,300 kg on a swiveling, rotary table, complemented by high-performance built-in spindles, the G8's agility enables production of a wide range of large parts and tools.

Both machines are supported by our proprietary SMT™ and ART™ technologies, AXILE’s digitalized intelligent automation solutions enable machinists to embrace smart manufacturing to increase operational efficiency and productivity, optimize energy and staffing costs, and achieve 24/7 unmanned production, thereby significantly boosting ROI.



AXILE designs and builds agile smart 5-axis VMCs with leading automation solutions for manufacturers of complex parts and components.

The breakthrough design concepts and advanced proprietary technologies serve highly sophisticated manufacturers of complex parts and components for applications in aerospace, die and mold, medical, and general job shop, among others.

We are looking forward to your visit at our booth Hall 4 C12.

Do not miss!!

There are more to discover during EMO Milano 2021, please be sure you turn in and enjoy.

Events:

【WEBINAR】

“Beyond Smart” Taiwan Excellence Smart Manufacturing

Time: 5th October, Central European Time (CET) 10:00am to 11:00am

https://sites.google.com/view/beyondsmartemo/home

AXILE presentation: Comprehensive 5X Smart Automation

【Speakers corner】

Speakers Corner is the arena set up within one of the halls at EMO MILANO 2021.

AXILE presentation: The best solution to Smart Manufacturing - AXILE Digitalized Intelligent Automation

Time: 5th October, Central European Time (CET) 2:30 pm to 2:45 pm