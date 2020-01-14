The all-round talent for the packaging industry

Címkék: FIPA packaging

Lightweight and flexible: FIPA GmbH has developed the modular End-of-Line Universal Box Gripper, which can supply, seal and palletize cardboard boxes of various sizes. It is designed according to the construction kit principle and can be adapted to customer requirements right down to the smallest detail. In addition, the investment volume is within the scope of small and medium-sized companies.

Many small and medium-sized companies in the packaging industry are dependent on a high degree of flexibility in the packaging line – especially for small to medium batch sizes, numerous packaging variants or changing seasonal business.



FIPA’s new End-of-Line Universal Box Gripper is the solution. Thanks to its weight-optimized aluminum support structure, the basic configuration of the gripper has an operating weight of just under 8 kg while still offering up to 50 kg load capacity. Robust, low-maintenance pneumatic components and stable hinges ensure a long life cycle even with high loads. The end positions can be precisely adjusted during the bending process. By using efficient multi-chamber ejectors, the gripper consumes only a small amount of compressed air at 160 NL/min at 6 bar.

The multifunctional gripper is individually configurable from approximately 100 different variants and can be flexibly extended by tried-and-tested components from the FIPA range of vacuum and gripper technology. The robot connection, quick-change system and mask size can be configured to adapt to the final cardboard box dimension. With an optional light sensor, vacuum switch, clamping cartridge and controlled blow-offs to optimize the cycle times, further adjustments to the processes are possible. Interested parties can find out more about the diverse design variants on the FIPA website using a configurator.



Thanks to cost-efficient lightweight construction technology, the customer can use a smaller robot, which has a positive effect on the acquisition and operating costs. A complete end packing station is possible on 2 x 2 x 2 meters and saves valuable space on the shop floor.

FIPA End-of-Line Universal Box Gripper at a glance:

Designed according to the construction kit principle: rapid provision of the customer solution

rapid provision of the customer solution Versatile usage: supply, assembling, sealing and palletizing of cardboard boxes

supply, assembling, sealing and palletizing of cardboard boxes Weight-optimized support structure: 50 kg load capacity at 8 kg operating weight in the basic configuration

50 kg load capacity at 8 kg operating weight in the basic configuration Space-saving design: complete end-of-line robot cell possible in the smallest space

