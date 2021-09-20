Solutions of intelligent multi axis complex system will be your first choice

L&L located in middle of Taiwan will share our concepts of the intelligent technology, the features and our solutions by this on-line presentation.

LLS-M heavy duty multi-axis complex machining center is our recently development. It designed for the workpiece with heavy and long shaft features, such as the defense industry, large winches, plastic and rubber machinery industry, steel industry, offshore wind turbines for the green energy industry, etc. It provides “All process in one machine” solutions to develop heavy duty workpiece processing for domestic and international requirement.

Our goal is L&L can be the one of the leaders in the heavy-duty composite machining field. To solve your problem!

 

What: Smart Machine Tools & Smart Manufacturing Webinar

When: Oct 5th, 2021, from 16:00 – 17:00 (GMT+8)

Speakers:

  • Mr. Jolly Wu of Tongtai Machine & Tool Co., Ltd. (Tongtai)
  • Mr. Millow Lin of Fair Friend Enterprise Co., Ltd. (FFG)
  • Ms. Erica Tsai of Buffalo Machinery Co., Ltd. (AXILE)
  • Ms. Esme Chen of L&L Machinery Industry Co., Ltd. (L&L)
  • Mr. Maurice Chang of Hiwin Technologies Corp. (HIWIN)

Register at: https://sites.google.com/view/beyondsmartemo/home

 

