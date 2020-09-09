Preparation has begun for DeburringEXPO

Markets, supply chains, manufacturing technologies and processes are changing. Entire sectors are realigning themselves. This transformation is making it more and more important for companies to demonstrate presence, and to function as solution providers. Where deburring and the production of precision surface finishes are concerned, there’s no getting round DeburringEXPO. The 4th leading trade fair for deburring technology and precision surface finishing will be held at the Karlsruhe Exhibition Centre from the 12th through the 14th of October, 2021. The exhibition portfolio covers the processing of components manufactured by means of all technologies, and from all industry sectors. The expert forum, which is in great demand as a source of knowledge, rounds out the exhibition programme with highly practical, simultaneously interpreted presentations (German <> English).

With 97% exhibitor satisfaction, DeburringEXPO achieves an acceptance level unparalleled by hardly any other trade fair. Amongst other reasons, this is due to the very high proportion of participating expert visitors (94%) who are involved in operational investment decisions. And these decision-makers are seeking out solutions in a targeted fashion at the leading trade fair for deburring technologies and precision surface finishing. “Visitors come to the event with concrete tasks and the respective issues can be dealt with in depth without delay. Attention was focused on, for example, medical technology, the automotive industry and mechanical engineering. Our meetings confirmed that requirements and demands placed upon the quality of surface finishing continue to rise,” reported Mathias Schnabel, sales manager and authorised signatory at Benseler Entgratungen GmbH & Co. KG, after their last trade fair presentation in October 2019.

The exhibitors at DeburringEXPO offer solutions for efficiently and reliably fulfilling the requirements of changing markets and industries. (Image source: fairXperts GmbH & Co. KG)

Taking Advantage of the Right Setting

“The challenges faced by companies from virtually all manufacturing industries also have an impact on surface finishing processes such as deburring, rounding, the production of precision surfaces and cleaning. Beyond this, these process steps are becoming more and more important in the growing market for component conditioning,” explains Hartmut Herdin, managing director of trade fair promoters fairXperts GmbH & Co. KG. Key requirements in this regard include ongoing quality improvement, increased efficiency, optimisation, automation and the digitalisation of processes, as well as solutions for parts and components manufactured using new and modified production technologies, for example additively manufactured workpieces and work pieces made of hybrid materials.

As a specialised trade fair, DeburringEXPO portrays these issues precisely, offers a complete overview of current and new solutions and showcases current trends in the various industry sectors. Its clear focus makes the leading trade fair for deburring technologies and precision surface finishing an ideal setting for presenting corresponding solutions, as well as for establishing and expanding networks and detecting upcoming technologies at an early stage. Prominent companies from the industry sector, including numerous market and technology leaders, see things in the same way and have already made firm bookings for their trade fair booths more than a year before the event opens. “Stoba Sondermaschinen GmbH has of course decided to participate at DeburringEXPO again in 2021, because we see the trade fair as an important factor for the presentation and marketing of our edge and surface finishing processes such as electrochemical metal and laser machining. A certain amount of risk is currently involved in the organisation of, and participation in trade fairs. But as a matter of fact, trade fairs constitute a living portrayal of the economic situation and are capable of revealing techno-economic trends in a concentrated form. They make it possible for visitors and exhibitors to take part in current developments. Trade fairs also provide a suitable opportunity for gaining a better understanding of how the various industry sectors are realigning themselves. We, as well as the entire group of companies, are working intensively on gaining a foothold in new markets. DeburringEXPO is also ideally suited for this purpose,” says Hans-Joachim Konetzni from sales at Stoba Sondermaschinen GmbH in summarising the company’s arguments for its early decision.

DeburringEXPO is the only international platform which is consistently dedicated to deburring, rounding and the production of precision surface finishes. This makes it the ideal information and procurement platform for solutions involving these production steps. (Image source: fairXperts GmbH & Co. KG)

Increased Focus on Automation and Cleaning

The supplementary programme at DeburringEXPO from the 12th through the 14th of October, 2021, will be geared to increasing demands for efficiency in production and changing manufacturing technologies, for example in the areas of joining, coating and assembly. The new theme park for “Automated Deburring with Industrial Robots” will provide information concerning corresponding solutions, and will also address the integration of deburring and rounding processes in an interlinked/digitalised production environment. The “Cleaning After Deburring” theme park deals with growing demands for technical cleanliness.

Knowledge Transfer as Added Value

The integrated 3-day expert forum is an established supplement to the exhibition programme at DeburringEXPO. The simultaneously interpreted (German <> English) presentations, which are in great demand as a source of knowledge, make it possible for visitors to expand their know-how in the fields of deburring and rounding, as well as for the production of precision surface finishes. Beyond this, examples based on actual practice and benchmark solutions provide ideas and stimulation for the optimisation of processes at one’s own company.

Further information, the entire exhibition programme and a preliminary exhibitor list are available at www.deburring-expo.com.

