Plant complete closure in Hungary Injection moulding machines
2020. június 22., hétfő, 09:43
Following the announced closure of the ABB circuit breaker production facility in Ózd, Hungary, Maynards offer to the market a property investment opportunity and the chance to acquire over 50 modern plastic injection moulding machines and associated assembly equipment.
previously own by ABB
Property for sale!
60.000m², greenfield investment in 1998
ABB Hungary moulding shop machinery and equipment for sale!
ENGEL Clamping force 25-260T
ARBURG Clamping force 25-260T
KRAUSS MAFFEI Clamping force 25-260T
BOY Clamping force 25-260T
WITTMANN BATTENFELD Clamping force 25-260T
register now to be informed of all other equipment made redundant following this plant closure.
Contact: ABB@maynards.com
Complete Facility: offer until 15th July 2020
Total Land Area: 62 674 sq meter
Total Building Area: 22 500 sq meter
Workshop Area: 12 689 sq meter
Office Area: 1 646 sq meter
Storage Area: 3 635 sq meter
Sale Date & Time:
October 2020
Sale Location:
Hungary
Preview Location:
Hungary
Preview Times:
by Appointment only
Contact:
Contact: ABB@maynards.com
Terms & Conditions:
Sale will be conducted in Euro (€), + 16% Buyers Premium
CONTACT US:
THIS SALE
Daniel Kroeger
Managing Director
T. +49 8151 9989 730
E. Maynards Europe
ASIA
Weiyu Chen
Managing Director
C. +86 1862 1937752
E. Weiyu Chen
EUROPE
Daniel Kröger
Managing Director
T. +49 8151 9989730
C. +49 174 3210115
E. Maynards Europe
NORTH AMERICA
Mike McIntosh
Vice President, Industrial Operations
T. +1 416 242 3560
E. Mike McIntosh
www.maynards.com