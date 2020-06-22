Plant complete closure in Hungary Injection moulding machines

2020. június 22., hétfő, 09:43

Following the announced closure of the ABB circuit breaker production facility in Ózd, Hungary, Maynards offer to the market a property investment opportunity and the chance to acquire over 50 modern plastic injection moulding machines and associated assembly equipment.

previously own by ABB

Property for sale!

60.000m², greenfield investment in 1998


ABB Hungary moulding shop machinery and equipment for sale!

  • ENGEL Clamping force 25-260T

  • ARBURG Clamping force 25-260T

  • KRAUSS MAFFEI Clamping force 25-260T

  • BOY Clamping force 25-260T

  • WITTMANN BATTENFELD Clamping force 25-260T


register now to be informed of all other equipment made redundant following this plant closure.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER
 

Contact: ABB@maynards.com

Complete Facility: offer until 15th July 2020

  • Total Land Area: 62 674 sq meter
  • Total Building Area: 22 500 sq meter
  • Workshop Area: 12 689 sq meter
  • Office Area: 1 646 sq meter
  • Storage Area: 3 635 sq meter

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER
 
 

Sale Date & Time:

October 2020

Sale Location:

Hungary

Preview Location:

Hungary

Preview Times:

by Appointment only

Contact: 

Terms & Conditions:

Sale will be conducted in Euro (€), + 16% Buyers Premium 

Show upcoming Events

CONTACT US:

THIS SALE
Daniel Kroeger
Managing Director
T. +49 8151 9989 730
E. Maynards Europe

ASIA
Weiyu Chen
Managing Director
C. +86 1862 1937752
E. Weiyu Chen

EUROPE
Daniel Kröger
Managing Director
T. +49 8151 9989730
C. +49 174 3210115
E. Maynards Europe

NORTH AMERICA
Mike McIntosh
Vice President, Industrial Operations
T. +1 416 242 3560
E. Mike McIntosh

www.maynards.com

