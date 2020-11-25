Online tool for the calculation of cycle times

Finding the optimal handling system made easy

Címkék: automation handling motion control

The automation specialist Afag has developed a practical online tool for calculating cycle times. With Afag PerfectCycle, users are not just able to save time during the projecting and design phases, but can also validate and compare different system configurations.

Designers are always trying to find the perfect cycle for pick-and-place solutions, and they keep looking for new ways to get to the optimal solution even more quickly. Our brand new, cloud-based design software for handling systems from Afag can be an invaluable tool for them: Afag PerfectCycle greatly simplifies the required engineering tasks for users. You can use this free tool to calculate the optimal cycle for your applications at www.perfectcycle.afag.com and design the ideal handling solutions. It doesn't require an in-depth knowledge of our systems and components or their characteristics.

Users only feed Afag PerfectCycle with their application data – distance, payload, cycle time – and the program calculates a proposed solution. The software will display errors in the definition of the cycle and users can correct them right away. "Our cycle time calculation tool will revolutionize the design and planning of handling processes in production settings and provide our customers with a distinct competitive advantage," said Jürgen Schädle, regional sales manager of the Afag Group.

https://perfectcycle.afag.com