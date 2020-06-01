Horn Group expands internationally

On 1st April 2020, Horn Group established a company in Turkey. It has taken over sales of the precision tool manufacturer's products in the Republic, a service that was previously provided by a trading partner. Horn took the decision to establish direct representation in Turkey so that the needs of existing and potential customers can be better served.

The motto is: Think globally, act locally. In Turkey, the same objectives are to be pursued as those set by Horn in Germany and many other countries: technological advantage for users combined with sustainable customer relations. As each country is unique, there is wide scope regionally to respond to local conditions. The new sales office is located in Istanbul and at the outset covers a floor area of 450 m². Bahadir Öge, one of the Managing Directors of Horn Turkey: "The country offers excellent growth opportunities for our products. I am convinced that we will achieve our goals in the medium to long term and that we will also further extend our established position as technology leader in Turkey."

Horn's product portfolio offers comprehensive tooling solutions to meet customer requirements in Turkey (Source: Horn/Sauermann)

Turkey covers 783,562 km² and had a population of around 83 million in 2019. Although the machine tool business has been declining since 2019, the government's medium-term outlook was positive. According to the VDMA (the Mechanical Engineering Industry Association in Germany), the original plan was for annual growth in real gross domestic product of five percent up to 2022. However, how this will develop in view of the corona crisis remains open not only in Turkey but also in the global economy. Nevertheless, Öge is confident and adds: "Especially in the coming period, innovative and targeted tooling solutions will be needed to improve and optimise cutting processes so that manufacturers can avoid having to invest in a new machine in the short term."