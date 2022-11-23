Hogyan modernizálható a működés? Ismerje meg az intelligens gyártási megoldást!

2022. november 23., szerda, 06:00

Címkék: automation automatizálás azonosítás azonosítási technológia Brady jelölés jelöléstechnika

 
Manufacturing, elevated
Connect your operations and future-proof your organisation.
Drive efficiencies by optimising data exchange and delivering real-time actionable insights.
The visibility you need to revolutionise your operations:
Real-time information – know what’s happening when it’s happening—and why
Operational flexibility – adjust quickly to changing production needs
Seamless productivity – manage assets and inventory holistically and scale on demand
Customised solutions – easily customise data exchanges and workflows
Discover more
 
There are three primary pillars to Brady’s approach to smart manufacturing.
Production Flexibility
Gain immediate insights into your production systems and shift productivity into overdrive.
Arrow Learn more
 
Interconnectivity
Analyse real-time data across your operations to make well-informed decisions in no time.
Arrow Learn more
 
Complete Smart Solutions
Implement world-class identification technologies with the world’s most trusted manufacturing leader.
Arrow Learn more
Build your smart factory today with Brady
Let’s have a conversation to discuss what a flexible manufacturing environment can do for you.
Connect now
 
Brady Corporation | Magyarország
Liget u. 3/2 | 2040 Budaörs | Tel: +36 23 500 275
E-mail: central_europe@bradycorp.com Web: www.brady.hu

 

