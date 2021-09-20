HIWIN, best partner for industry 4.0 will wait for you at EMO 2021

Not satisfied with the sole role of leader in the world of precision mechanics, Hiwin believes the philosophy of "Total Solution", thanks to the combination of HIWIN Technologies which develops and produces products for the world of mechanics, robotics and HIWIN Mikrosystem with its numerous customers and successful products in the field of mechatronics.

Within our product range and exhibits at EMO 2021 will be our leading products which mainly focus on the world of automation, the mechanical industry in general and machine tools. Not only linear guides and ballscrews but also linear motors, torque motor rotary tables, roto-tilting tables, torque motors, drives and servo motors. In addition to these products, HIWIN has also gained a foothold in the field of robotics, thanks to its articulated and SCARA multi-axis robots, electric grippers and harmonic gear reducers. In HIWIN Italy there is also the System Division, that is a division which creation of systems designed entirely with HIWIN components. HIWIN therefore offers module standardized designs but also customizable options. We offer highly specialized technical support from our Italian engineers, possible customized solutions studied together with our customers. And that's not all. We have sufficient inventory can offer short delivery service.

HIWIN has been investing in Italian industry since 2013 and today has about 150 employees in its headquarters in Brugherio and will continue to invest with the construction of a new headquarters in the Milanese hinterland.

Thanks to our participation in trade fairs, our intent is also to spread our mission, aimed at continuously developing products with high precision, technology and added value to improve the work environment and everyday life. We like to use the slogan “Movement in evolution” precisely because we are constantly on the move.

Being HI-TECH WINNER, we obviously couldn't miss the edition of EMO 2021: the main exhibition event for the global manufacturing industry scheduled from 4th to 9th October 2021 at Rho Fiera Milano. We believe that the physical human relationship is fundamental, for this we are expecting for all our customers and visitors at Hall 1 Stand C28-D19 to show all the experience and competence of our staff, and to present the innovative news in the mechanical and mechatronics field.

At EMO 2021 you will be able to touch our Direct Drive Torque Motor Rotary Table for Machine Tool industry plus our innovations, including the new range of 5 and 10kg LU series SCARA robots and 5 and 10kg GC series articulated 6 axis robots, the intelligent ballscrew supporting industry 4.0, the torque motor direct drive rotary table for applications in the machine tool market. Other innovations we will display, mainly focus on the Datorker Rotary Actuator, an integration and a total solution consisting of servo motor, drive and harmonic gear reducers, all been exclusively made by HIWIN, the new E1 series drives and servo motors and the recently introduced stainless steel linear guideway on the market for sizes 15, 20 and 25 and miniature linear guideways for sizes 2 and 3, added to the pre-existing ones MG5, 7, 9, 12 and 15.

Come to visit us!