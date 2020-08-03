EMAG takes over Scherer Feinbau

Címkék: acquisition EMAG machine tools SCHERER Feinbau

On August 1, 2020, the Southern German machine builder took over the Lower Franconian company Scherer Feinbau based in Alzenau, a specialist for CNC vertical lathes and vertical shaft turning machines.

For more than 40 years, Scherer has been developing efficient production solutions for the automotive, aerospace, mechanical engineering and casting industries - from metal cutting machining to parts handling and automation. The focus is on vertical CNC lathes for workpieces with turning diameters of between 160 and 550 millimeters and shaft turning centers for workpieces with turning diameters of between 250 and 350 millimeters. A classic application for Scherer is the highly efficient series production of brake discs. The specialists rely at this on machines that have been specially optimised for brake discs and have thus gained a high level of acceptance in the market. Two machine platforms enable different, easily automated production lines, matching the volume and hall layout of the customer.

Scherer and EMAG benefit

Both partners benefit from the current acquisition: on the one hand, Scherer's CNC vertical lathes are marketed worldwide by EMAG. EMAG's excellent global network within the automotive industry provides an ideal basis for future success. The worldwide EMAG service network will also be available as a contact for Scherer customers in the future. On the other hand EMAG is expanding its technological know-how with this takeover. Most notably, the aforementioned years of experience in the field of brake disc machining play a role here, as Markus Heßbrüggen, CEO of the EMAG Group confirms: "Over the past few years Scherer has developed robust solutions for this application, which will continue to be of great importance for the automotive industry in the future - across all types of drives. We expect new market impulses and development chances from this know-how".

Focus on technological know-how

Scherer Feinbau was founded in Mömbris in 1978 and has been part of the CHIRON Group, headquartered in Tuttlingen, since 2012. With effect from August 1, 2020 Scherer will be taken over completely by EMAG. In doing so, the EMAG Group is continuing a long-term strategy. The company, headquartered in Salach near Göppingen, has repeatedly succeeded in expanding its own know-how and market position through a clever expansion strategy. "As a result the EMAG Group is today one of the few manufacturers that covers the entire process chain from soft to hard machining with its production systems and can boast a wealth of application know-how. With the takeover of Scherer we are continuing that road to success", says Heßbrüggen.