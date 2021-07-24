DMG MORI again grows significantly in the 1st half of 2021

Strong increase in the 2nd quarter // Forecast for the financial year 2021 raised again

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT recorded a highly dynamic business development in the 1st half year of 2021. All key figures increased significantly: Order intake rose by +59% to € 1,248.7 million (previous year: € 784.0 million). Sales revenues increased to € 933.5 million (+11%; previous year: € 838.0 million). The earnings situation also improved further: EBIT rose to € 42.2 million (+27%; previous year: € 33.2 million). The EBIT margin reached 4.5% (previous year: 4.0%). Free cash flow in particular developed positively, rising to the record value of € 113.2 million at the end of the first half year (+242%; previous year: € -79.7 million).

Chairman of the Executive Board Christian Thönes: “The current business development reflects our performance last year: We have come out of the crisis well and, in addition to new production plants in China and Egypt, with PAYZR we are implementing a new digital subscription business model. DMG MORI has become even more innovative, digital and resilient. For 2021, we are confident and raise our forecast again.”

Order intake // Demand continues to rise in almost all industries

Global demand for machine tools continued to grow in almost all industries in the 2nd quarter. DMG MORI recorded a notable rise in order intake of +92% (previous year: € 343.8 million). In particular, new machine business increased significantly by +105%. Overall, orders rose to € 658.9 million and in the core business with machine tools and services were even +11% above the high pre-corona-level of 2019 (€ 595.1 million).

In the 1st half year, order intake increased by +59% to € 1,248.7 million (previous year: € 784.0 million). Domestic orders rose to € 382.4 million (+73%; previous year: € 220.5 million). International orders increased to € 866.3 million (+54%; previous year: € 563.5 million). The share of international orders thus amounted to 69% (previous year: 72%).

Sales revenues // Good order situation reflected in sales revenues In the 2nd quarter, sales revenues of € 511.9 million were significantly higher than in the previous year (+35%; € 380.0 million). In the 1st half year, sales revenues reached € 933.5 million (+11%; previous year: € 838.0 million). The increase is due to the generally good order situation in the new machine business. Service and spare parts business was impacted by the continuing travel restrictions. Domestic sales revenues were € 299.4 million (previous year: € 270.0 million). International sales revenues amounted to € 634.1 million (previous year: € 568.0 million). As in the previous year, the export share was 68%. Results of operations, financial position and net worth // Free cash flow rises to record level The earnings situation improved further – with high growth rates in the 2nd quarter in particular: EBITDA rose to € 46.5 million (previous year: € 24.8 million). EBIT increased to € 30.4 million (previous year: € 7.9 million). The EBIT margin improved to 5.9% (previous year: 2.1%). EBT amounted to € 29.1 million (previous year: € 7.4 million). EAT was € 20.3 million (previous year: € 5.2 million). In the 1st half year, EBITDA reached € 74.2 million (previous year: € 68.0 million). EBIT rose to € 42.2 million (previous year: € 33.2 million). The EBIT margin reached 4.5% (previous year: 4.0%). EBT amounted to € 40.6 million (previous year: € 32.2 million). The group reported EAT of € 28.3 million as of 30 June 2021 (previous year: € 22.4 million). The financial position also developed positively: free cash flow was clearly positive in the 2nd quarter at € 73.6 million (+271%; previous year: € -43.0 million). In the 1st half year, free cash flow rose to the record value of € 113.2 million (+242%; previous year: € -79.7 million). In China – for China: DMG MORI invests around € 75 million in a 35,000 m², highly automated and consistently digitized production plant for 5-axis milling machines in Pinghu. The new site near Shanghai covers a total area of 70,000 m². Employees // Stable foundation and a strong team At 30 June 2021, the group had 6,693 employees, including 225 trainees (31 Dec. 2020: 6,672). Personnel costs amounted to € 262.3 million (previous year: € 253.3 million). The personnel quota improved to 27.2% (previous year: 29.4%). Research and Development // With PAYZR to the “Netflix for Manufacturing” High-precision machine tools and technologies from DMG MORI are at the beginning of global value chains. Our 155 different machine models as well as 54 automation solutions are high-tech instruments and a guarantee for progress. In the financial year 2021, we present 46 innovations together with DMG MORI COMPANY LIMITED – including 11 world premieres, 5 automation solutions, 23 digital innovations and 7 new DMG MORI Components. With PAYZR for Equipment-as-a-Service and Software-as-a-Service, we are implementing a new, digital subscription business model. For our customers, this means fast innovation cycles without risk – with maximum flexibility, cost and price transparency and thus maximum planning security. Subscription & All-In instead of investment and purchase. With PAYZR – PAY with Zero Risk – DMG MORI becomes the “Netflix for Manufacturing”. The digital point-of-sale for all PAYZR offers is the new "DMG MORI Store powered by ADAMOS". In addition to automation and digitization, the focus remains on sustainability. Already since May 2020 DMG MORI has a CO2-neutral “Company Carbon Footprint”. Since January 2021, DMG MORI has also been one of the first industrial companies to have a climate-neutral “Product Carbon Footprint”. This means that all machines delivered worldwide are completely climate-neutral along the entire value chain – from raw material to delivery. Outlook 2021 // Confidence and tailwind – forecast raised again The overall economy and the global market for machine tools are on the road to recovery. According to the April forecast of the VDW and British economic research institute Oxford Economics, global consumption is expected to increase by +15.2% to € 66.6 billion in 2021. The next association forecast will be published in October. Nevertheless, 2021 remains challenging. Rising raw material prices and transport costs as well as more difficult providing of material within the supply chain are affecting the market recovery. At DMG MORI, we feel confidence and tailwind. Our strategic fit of automation, digitization and sustainability is more suitable than ever. We expect demand to continue to improve – provided there will still be no significant effects from corona mutations. Based on the good performance in the first half year, we are once again raising our forecast for 2021: For the full year we now plan order intake of around € 2.25 billion (previously: around € 2.0 billion). Sales revenues are now expected to be around € 1.95 billion (previously: around € 1.8 billion). We currently estimate EBIT of around € 100 million (previously: around € 60 million). Free cash flow is expected to be around € 140 million (previously: around € 70 million). In short: DMG MORI is well positioned. Our broad machine and automation portfolio is unique in the industry. With our global footprint, far-reaching service offerings and digitization solutions, we provide everything integrated, end-to-end and sustainable from a single source – worldwide!

