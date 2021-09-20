“Beyond Smart” Drive the Trend with Taiwan Excellence Smart Manufacturing Webinar @EMO MILANO 2021

Taiwan's machine tool industry has an impressive 60-year track record and has enjoyed the advantages gained from industrial clustering, access to high-quality talent, an advantageous location in the Asia-Pacific region, and a comprehensive list of IT services that can provide rapid support. Taiwan's machine tool products represent excellent value and are highly regarded by customers across a wide range of industries around the world.

Taiwan Excellence invites five Taiwan Excellence representatives of machine tool manufacturers to speak about smart manufacturing solutions in a webinar hosted by the Bureau of Foreign Trade and Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA).

What: Smart Machine Tools & Smart Manufacturing Webinar When: Oct 5th, 2021, from 16:00 – 17:00 (GMT+8) Speakers: Mr. Jolly Wu of Tongtai Machine & Tool Co., Ltd. (Tongtai)

Mr. Millow Lin of Fair Friend Enterprise Co., Ltd. (FFG)

Ms. Erica Tsai of Buffalo Machinery Co., Ltd. (AXILE)

Ms. Esme Chen of L&L Machinery Industry Co., Ltd. (L&L)

Mr. Maurice Chang of Hiwin Technologies Corp. (HIWIN) Register at: https://sites.google.com/view/beyondsmartemo/home

Tongtai has established itself as a well-known turnkey solution provider since 1969 and aims to provide services to customers worldwide. The company’s products can be used in the automotive, aerospace, electric vehicle, 5G, and semiconductor industries.

FFG is the third-largest machine tool group in the world. FFG owns 37 machine tool brands and 50 production bases worldwide. It constantly cooperates with leading companies around the world. FFG continues to provide smart machine tools, smart production lines, and smart manufacturing management turnkey solutions through their latest technologies.

AXILE designs and builds agile smart 5-axis vertical machining centers and provides leading automation solutions for manufacturers of complex parts and components. AXILE’s breakthrough design concepts and advanced proprietary technologies serve highly sophisticated manufacturers of complex parts and components for applications in—but not limited to— the aerospace, die and mold, medical, and job shop industries.

For over 30 years, L&L has been specializing in manufacturing CNC lathes. L&L manufactures conventional and CNC lathes to perform various operations, including turning, milling, boring, drilling, grinding, cutting, and polishing. All of its high-quality machines can be customized to meet clients’ expectations.

HIWIN is a leading brand in motion control and system technology manufacturing. HIWIN’s products range from ball screw, guideway, bearing, and the DATORKER robot reducer to industrial or medical robots and high-speed and high-precision rotary tables that are multifunctional and eco-friendly. HIWIN is well-established in the automation, semiconductor, electronics, medical, and precision machining industries.

EMO is the world’s premier trade fair for the metalworking industry. Machine tools from all sectors will be exhibited at the event that will take place from October 4th to 9th, 2021, in Milan. Some of the manufacturing processes and tools on display will be metal forming, metal-cutting machines, machine tools, additive processes, and mechanical components. TAITRA’S exhibition department and the Taiwan Trade Center in Milano will promote the TITOMS show and Taiwan Excellence at EMO Milano 2021. A total of 47 Taiwanese enterprises or brands will participate in this physical event, including HIWIN and AXILE. Buyers are welcome to visit the Taiwanese companies‘ booths at the event and register for the Taiwan Excellence Smart Manufacturing Webinar on Oct 5 to learn more about these five leading Taiwan machine tool companies. Don’t miss this great chance to explore the latest Taiwanese smart machinery trends through this platform!

About Taiwan Excellence

The symbol of Taiwan Excellence honors Taiwan’s most innovative products, which provide tremendous value to users worldwide. Products bearing this symbol have been selected for specific Taiwan Excellence Awards, based on their excellence in design, quality, marketing, Taiwanese R&D, and manufacturing. Initiated by the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), R.O.C. in 1992, the symbol of Taiwan Excellence is recognized by 106 countries.

Organized by Bureau of Foreign Trade (BOFT), MOEA

The Bureau of Foreign Trade (BOFT) under the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), R.O.C. is responsible for implementing policies and regulations governing foreign trade and economic cooperation. Established in January 1969, BOFT's role and position have been adapted regularly to meet the needs of the ever-changing international economic and trade environments. BOFT guides and works with the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) in numerous promotional trade projects and activities, both internationally and locally. Having worked closely with TAITRA for several decades, BOFT continues to commission TAITRA for various critical government projects related to business, trade, and investment, while promoting Taiwan internationally.

Organized by Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA)